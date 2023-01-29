CLASS ACTION FILED: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors that th… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist”) TWST on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action, captioned Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation, et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-08168, was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is assigned to the Honorable Edward J. Davila.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR TWIST LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/twist-bioscience-corporation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=twst&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR VIDEO, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: FEBRUARY 10, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: DECEMBER 13, 2019 THROUGH NOVEMBER 14, 2022

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at [email protected]

TWIST’S MISCONDUCT

Twist, a Delaware corporation with its principal executive office in South San Francisco, California, is a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA and DNA products.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the company possessed innovative proprietary technology relating to its synthetic DNA products that positioned Twist for significant future growth. Similarly, Defendants reported skyrocketing gross margins, which purportedly grew from 12.8% in fiscal year 2019, to 39.1% in fiscal year 2021, with margins projected to reach 40% for fiscal year 2022. During the Class Period, Defendants also announced plans to build a “Factory of the Future” in Wilsonville, Oregon (the “Oregon Facility”), which would purportedly provide hundreds of jobs and occupy 110,000 square feet. By August 2022, Defendants projected annual…