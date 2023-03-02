ClassLink Announces DataGuard and Advanced IAM Tools at CLON 2023 – Press Release

CLIFTON, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ClassLink announces DataGuard and significant updates to their Identity and Access Management (IAM) suite.

The safety and privacy of student data remains a top priority for ClassLink with the announcement of DataGuard. DataGuard protects personally identifiable information (PII) when sharing data with edtech vendors via ClassLink Roster Server. Additionally, ClassLink continues to advance IAM in education with several new tools and enhanced functionality.

ClassLink announced these new developments at CLON 2023, their annual conference.

New Product

DataGuard

DataGuard protects you from data theft. Instead of giving vendor partners all your students and teachers personally identifiable information (PII), give them only what’s absolutely essential and mask all key fields. DataGuard dynamically replaces the fields you select with meaningless letter scrambles. With ClassLink DataGuard, the entire school community is better protected because schools avoid sending PII data out of the school organization.‍

Available April 2023

Advanced IAM Functionality

Account Claiming

Accelerate onboarding and reduce the burden on tech support with Account Claiming. New students, teachers, and staff can easily claim their AD account without the need for IT staff to distribute passwords manually.‍

Available March 2023

OAuth2 Restrictions

System administrators can use a new configuration called “OAuth2 Strict mode” to prevent students from using ClassLink to automatically log in to apps not approved or enabled by instructional leaders.‍

Available Now!

Delegated Permissions & Impersonation

Supercharge your helpdesk with the ability to impersonate users and troubleshoot their issues when logged in to ClassLink. This new functionality helps ClassLink Admins provide better support and improves resolution times for students and teachers.‍

Available Summer 2023

Sign In Using ClassLink on Windows 10 and 11

Students and teachers can now use ClassLink,…