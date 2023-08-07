Clean Hydrogen Market to Surpass $3462.0 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by C… – Press Release

Burlingame, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, ” Clean Hydrogen Market, By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, Pem Electrolyzer, Soe Electrolyzer), By End User (Transport, Industrial, Power Generation, Others), – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030,” According to the report, the global clean hydrogen market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1205.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Clean Hydrogen Market

The clean hydrogen market is growing on the account of rising emvironmental concerns is expected to drive market growth. Increasing government initiatives to increasing the adoption of renewable source of energy is again expected to propel the market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide, renewable electricity capacity is projected to increase by over 60% between 2020 and 2026, reaching more than 4 800 GW. This is equivalent to the current global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined. Overall, China remains the leader over the next five years, accounting for 43% of global renewable capacity growth, followed by Europe, the United States and India.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Clean Hydrogen Market:

Government are investing heavily in the clean hydrogen for increasing the adoption of hydrogen. For instance, in April 2023, Canada’s recently introduced 2023 budget includes $17.7 billion CAD ($12.6 billion US$) funding for a new Clean Hydrogen Investment Tax Credit (ITC) between 2023 and 2035.

Global Clean Hydrogen Market – Drivers

Growing government support to encourage the use of clean hydrogen energy is expected to propel market growth

Government across the globe are taking inititiaves to support the usage of clean hydrogen and this is expected to propel…