Clean Label Pectin Market is set to reach US$ 221.8 Million; likely to expand at… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del:, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The clean label pectin market was projected to generate US$ 118.89 Million in 2022. The market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 221.8 Million because of shifting customer preferences for natural ingredients in cuisine.



Plants produce pectin, a soluble fiber material that is found in the cell walls of plants. The main sources of its extraction are citrus fruits, cherries, apricots, apples, oranges, and carrots. Rising concerns about health and increased use of organic, healthy raw materials to produce consumable goods are predicted to boost the industry in the near future. The primary raw materials used to create industrial goods are dried citrus peel and powdered apples, which are offered in white as well as light brown colors.

The market for clean-label pectin is projected to increase as food and beverage manufacturers become more aware of pectin’s numerous advantages, such as its capacity to increase shelf life, reduce cooking times, and enhance texture and color. The sector is growing because consumers prefer natural flavors and plant-based ingredients like pectin derived from fruit versus gelatin made from animals. Pectin suppliers are working to give clean-label ingredients to those who make processed food.

Pectin is regarded as a safe food product by several federal food agencies. Its chemical composition and usage are governed by several food additive laws. The Scientific Committee for Food has authorized pectin and amidated pectin as acceptable daily intakes in the European Union.

Key Takeaways: