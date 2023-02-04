Clean Power Alliance Board Welcomes Leaders Joining Effort to Create Clean Energ… – Press Release

New Board Appointments Bring Strong Regional Representation from throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Clean Power Alliance (CPA) has announced that a new group of elected officials from its member agencies has joined its 32-member Board of Directors. These additional voices come as a result of recent local elections, retirements, term limits, and rotations among city leadership.

CPA’s Board of Directors is comprised of one elected official from each of its 32 member agencies throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties to provide oversight and governance of the clean energy provider. These elected officials are appointed by their respective elected bodies to serve on the CPA board.

“We are at a critical time in Southern California’s transition to clean energy and must steadfastly move toward a more sustainable future,” said CPA Board Chair Dr. Julian A. Gold. “I am honored to have worked beside our outgoing board members in this effort and am pleased to welcome our new members who will be part of this vital conversation and determination on steps forward to ensure we are keeping our communities clean, healthy and resilient.”

New additions to the board of directors include:

Los Angeles County: Recently elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has returned to the CPA Board after a brief period away from the board. Prior to being elected to represent the 3rd supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, Horvath served on the board as the City of West Hollywood’s representative and as a member of CPA’s Executive Committee.

Horvath replaces retiring Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as the Los Angeles County representative on the CPA Board and serves as the Los Angeles County Vice-Chair. Kuehl was a founding member of the CPA Board serving as the Los Angeles County Vice-Chair for four years.

Ventura County: County Supervisor Vianey Lopez has taken the place of former Supervisor and CPA Vice-Chair for Ventura County…