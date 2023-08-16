Clear Aligners Market is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 32.4%, to Reach US$ 68 Bn … – Press Release

Rockville, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market Analysis By Age Outlook (Adults, Teens), Vy End-use Outlook (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032″ published by Fact.MR, the Global clear aligners market size was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to experience significant growth during 2022-2032, reaching US$ 68 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, prominent segments, essential investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.
Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth
- Clear aligners present a notably more aesthetically appealing option in comparison to conventional braces due to their nearly invisible nature. This distinct advantage has spurred a considerable number of individuals, particularly adults, to opt for clear aligners when seeking solutions for their orthodontic concerns.
- The use of advanced technologies, such as 3D scanning, computer-aided design (CAD), and 3D printing, has improved the accuracy of clear aligner production, leading to better treatment outcomes. These advancements have also shortened treatment times, making clear aligners a more attractive option.
- Clear aligners are customized to each patient’s unique dental structure, providing a more personalized treatment approach compared to traditional braces. This customization has been a major selling point for patients seeking tailored orthodontic solutions.
- Moreover, clear aligners are removable, allowing individuals to easily maintain their oral hygiene routines and eat without restrictions. This convenience, along with the generally comfortable fit of aligners, has contributed to their popularity.
