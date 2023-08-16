Clear Aligners Market is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 32.4%, to Reach US$ 68 Bn … – Press Release

Rockville, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report, titled, “ Clear Aligners Market Analysis By Age Outlook (Adults, Teens), Vy End-use Outlook (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032″ published by Fact.MR, the Global clear aligners market size was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to experience significant growth during 2022-2032, reaching US$ 68 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, prominent segments, essential investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth