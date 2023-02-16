ClearCaptions® Welcomes Chief Information and Technology Officer Sanjay Singam – Press Release

Sacramento area call captioning provider adds new CITO to leadership team for continued technological and strategic growth.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ClearCaptions – a leading provider of innovative call captioning services for home and mobile users, and Vimient – a new company that enables seniors to live independently longer, proudly welcome new Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) Sanjay Singam. He will report directly to the companies’ CEO, Robert Rae.

Singam is passionate about the interaction of technology and business and their positive impact on individuals and society as a whole. He excels in helping companies achieve their full technological and operational potential by developing scalable, easily supportable products. After starting his career as an engineer on NASA projects, Singam led regional and global teams at companies like CapRock Communications, ipDatatel/Alula and Panasonic Avionics/ITC Global.

“I’m delighted to join ClearCaptions and Vimient during such a transformational time,” said Singam. “What attracts me most is that the company is mission-driven, with the values to match. I am looking forward to driving new technology adoption and working with individuals who are passionate about providing the best service to the hard of hearing and elderly. I couldn’t have found a better fit and am excited to be a part of what ClearCaptions and Vimient is building!”

With more than 20 years of experience, Singam spent most of his career transforming chaos into clarity for the engineering and operations teams he led. His career includes experience in startup and mature environments in various industries, including home security and automation, satellite communications and government organizations.

“Whether enabling seniors to stay in their homes among their cherished memories or providing a little help clearing…