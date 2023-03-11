Clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size to increase by USD 1,449.16 … – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,449.16 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by a rise in healthcare expenditure. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising disposable incomes have increased healthcare expenditure globally. Besides, rising awareness of early diagnosis and the need for timely medical support have made people more health conscious. This has led to an increase in spending on healthcare. All these factors are driving the growth of the global clinical trial management system market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Regional Analysis

By region, the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to a high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROs). In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of clinical trials are driving the growth of the clinical trial management system (CTMS) market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market is fragmented due to the presence of diverse regional and international vendors. Regional vendors face stiff competition from international players in terms of quality, price, market reach, and financial resources. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with an increase in product innovations, product and service extensions, and mergers and acquisitions.

The report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including ArisGlobal LLC,…