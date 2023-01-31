Clinical Trial Supplies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% by 2033: … – Press Release

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Clinical Trial Supplies 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Clinical Trial Supplies and Forecasts Market Segment by Location (Offshore Clinical Site, Domestic Clinical Site), Market Segment by Type (Small Molecule Products, Biologic Products, Medical Devices), Market Segment by Services (Manufacturing (IMPs and INDs, Placebos, Assays and Test kits, Others), Logistics & Distribution (Cold Chain Distribution, Non-cold Chain), Storage & Retention, Packaging and Labeling, Comparator Sourcing, Other CTS Services), Market Segment by Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CNS and Mental Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Infectious Disease, Immunology Disease, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Digestive Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas), Market Segment by Phase (Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III, Phase-IV), Market Segment by End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Other End-Users) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The clinical trial supplies market was valued at US$ 2,617.7 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Technological Advancements are Boosting Market Growth

The expanding use of technology in clinical trial supplies changes the dynamics of this industry’s logistics services by minimising supply waste and increasing the patient-centric approach of clinical trials. Data Analytics-based Decision Making and Block Chain Technologies are two of the most widely used technologies for enhancing efficiency. Overages and waste will be reduced by integrating enrolment data and inventory levels utilising Data Analytics-based Decision Making, simulation software services, and so on. Furthermore, incorporating block chain into clinical trial can save time, money, improve…