CLINUVEL Launches CYACÊLLE, Next Generation Solar Care – Press Release

UV, HEV protection for individuals at high risk of photoageing and skin cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLINUVEL CUV (Börse Frankfurt: UR9) (ADR Level 1: CLVLY) today launched CYACÊLLE, a next generation of polychromatic solar care. CYACÊLLE is designed to protect skin from a wide spectrum of damaging solar radiation under extreme conditions.

In the first launch phase, CYACÊLLE will be available to individuals at high risk of photodamage and photoageing from ultraviolet (UV) and high energy visible (HEV) light exposure, and offered through CLINUVEL’s e-commerce channel in Europe, www.CLINUVELDNA.com.

“It is clear that both UV and HEV light from solar radiation damage skin,” CLINUVEL’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said. “We started off by working decades to develop a world-first pharmaceutical product SCENESSE® (afamelanotide) for patients affected by polychromatic – or multiple wavelength – solar radiation.

“In a second phase, we have translated our research and clinical data into the next generation of polychromatic solar care products, λ3, to protect those at high risk of photodamage and skin cancer. That resulted today in CYACÊLLE.”

CYACÊLLE, is a leave-on cream offering shielding from multiple wavelengths of light, and the first of four planned product lines from CLINUVEL. The product was developed specifically for individuals who spend excessive time near reflective surfaces, those with a known history of solar skin damage and skin cancer, and who are immune-suppressed, all of whom are at increased risk of skin cancer.

Figure 1: Energy waves within the solar spectrum which reach the Earth’s surface. Ultraviolet radiation has the wavelength range of 190-400 nm; visible light has the wavelength range of 400-700 nm (including HEV from 400-500nm); and infrared radiation has the wavelength of 700-1,000 nm.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL CUV is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused…