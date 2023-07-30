Clive Rowlands: Wales’ 1971 Grand Slam coach dies aged 85

Archive: Clive Rowlands – I pass my cap every morning and say ‘thank you’

Former Wales scrum-half, captain, coach, manager and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president Clive Rowlands has died at the age of 85.

Rowlands coached Wales from 1968-1974, guiding them to the Triple Crown in 1969 and Grand Slam in 1971.

As a player Rowlands captained Wales in each of his 14 Test appearances from 1963-1965.

At club level, Rowlands played for Pontypool, Llanelli and Swansea before turning to coaching.

Rowlands, who earned the nickname ‘Top Cat’ in rugby circles, was renowned for his passionate motivational methods and during his coaching stint Wales won 18 of his 29 games.

After coaching he moved into rugby administration, managing Wales when they finished third at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Two years later he filled a similar role as the British and Irish Lions beat Australia 2-1.

He was also president of the WRU in 1989-90, a period of controversy in the game.

Away from sport Rowlands was a…