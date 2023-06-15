Closing Ceremonies of the YMCA Challenge, supporting the YMCAs of Québec Foundat… – Press Release

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Making a return as a live, in-person event for the first time since 2019, the YMCA Challenge crushed its objective of $100,000, raising a record $155,000 for vulnerable youth, who are supported by the YMCAs of Québec and its Foundation.



This inclusive and festive race, the very embodiment of the spirit of the YMCAs of Québec, aims to promote healthy lifestyle habits within the community, all while raising funds so that vulnerable children and families have access to the Y’s sports facilities, swimming lessons and day camps.

Held in Montreal (May 6, 2023) and Quebec City (June 3, 2023) in the Saint-Roch district for the very first time, the YMCA Challenge brought together over 2,400 runners, donors, and volunteers, as well as members of the Montreal and Quebec City business communities, all rallying around the Y’s cause. Over 1,350 runners took to the various courses and participated in Zumba, yoga, cardio spinning and boot camp sessions, much to the delight of participants, young and old!

Financial assistance extends the Y’s impact in our communities!

Each year, the YMCAs of Québec provides close to $500,000 in financial assistance to youth and families in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas. This support allows more than 2,500 people to benefit from the Y’s sports and aquatic programming, as well as summer day camps.

“Requests for financial assistance increase every year. Our organization sincerely hopes to give young people and families the opportunity to thrive within our facilities. Taking part in the YMCA Challenge means making a concrete contribution to the well-being of the vulnerable by giving us the opportunity to provide them with financial support. I’d like to thank all our employees, donors, volunteers, and corporate partners for their incredible support! Thank you for believing in our mission, impact and in our community expertise!” — Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and CEO, The YMCAs of…