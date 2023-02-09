Cloud Analytics Market Size will become USD 143.17 Billion by 2030 – Press Release

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cloud analytics market size was accounted at USD 26.8 billion in 2022. Business organizations may evaluate a lot of unstructured data that is streaming through numerous platforms, including linked devices, with the use of cloud-based analytics. One of the main drivers of the cloud analytics market’s expansion is the rising acceptance rate of cloud analytics across all industries.



The market for cloud analytics has been harmed by the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, the supply of hardware has slowed down as a result of the reduction in manufacturing capacity, which is expected to have a significant impact on the IT industry. As a result, the expansion of the IT infrastructure has slowed down. However, the market for cloud analytics will grow as a result of the increased use of security, analytics, AI, and collaborative applications.

Get the sample pages of [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2587

To assist CEOs in making business decisions during this difficult COVID pandemic, companies have employed analytics experts with extensive experience in sophisticated analytics such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Key Insights:

North America generated revenue share of 51% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is poised to reach at a CAGR at 13% from 2023 to 2032.

By component, the solutions segment has held revenue share of 72% in 2022.

By deployment, the private segment has held revenue share of 30% in 2022.

By organization size, the SME segment has generated revenue share of over 45% in 2022.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment has captured revenue share of 35% in 2022.

By industry vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment has garnered 10% of total revenue share in 2022.

By application, the sales and marketing segment has accounted revenue share of over 38% in 2022.

By application, the customer service segment has accounted revenue share of 13% in 2022.

Market Growth

International businesses…