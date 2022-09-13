Cloud leaders in India to gather and discuss the roadmap for Cloud and Data Cen… – Press Release

Officially Supported by NITI Aayog, and Co-Powered by Lightstorm, World Cloud Show — India will take place on 14 September 2022, in the presence of highly acclaimed speakers, and over 250 pre-qualified technology leaders from BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Edtech, and other key sectors.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 13, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – After completing a series of high-level future-tech events on Cloud and Data Centers in Jakarta, Manila, Dubai, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Qatar and Egypt, Trescon’s World Cloud Show is set to make its return to India, as a physical, in-person event.

The 18th edition of this global series is anticipated to create a significant impact on the cloud and data center landscape in India.

Taking place on 14 September 2022, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, C-suit attendees such as Global CIOs & CTOs, Chief Cloud Officers, Heads of IT Infrastructure, Heads of IT Networks, IT Compliance, and Cloud Specialists among other Cloud & Data Center decision makers will be attending the India edition of World Cloud Show.

Innovative solution providers are expected to showcase emerging projects, products, solutions, and breakthroughs in the cloud sector. The widespread presence will offer a fantastic opportunity to maintain the ‘Cloud Vision,’ while presenting a strong international outlook – on which Indian government’s initiatives are centered. India is intended to become the top location for investments in cloud computing, data dissemination, and other cloud-related services under the Cloud Vision initiative.

To explore the latest cloud and digital infrastructure trends, along with data centers that will drive the next phase of cloud transformation in India, following early adopters of this future-tech have confirmed their participation as speakers:

– Roberto Frongia — Strategy & Operations Director, Technology and Digital Compute & Innovation, Neom

– Amajit Gupta — CEO, Lightstorm

– Prasanna C — Head of Product and Marketing, Lightstorm

-…