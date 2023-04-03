Cloud Services Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 Trillion by 2031: Allied Market … – Press Release

Portland, OR , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud services market generated $551.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $551.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.5 Trillion CAGR 16.6% No. of Pages in Report 477 Segments Covered Industry Vertical, Component, Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region Drivers The use of cloud platform services is becoming more widespread Surge in adoption of cloud among SMEs The growth of cloud services adoption in developing countries. Opportunities The accessibility of shared computing services The surge in demand for global ICT skills Restraints Increase in the price of deploying clouds Data security

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 Pandemic had a positive impact on the global cloud services market because of the growing need for the cloud to support various essential e-commerce applications and the remote work culture for efficient business operations.

Furthermore, cloud solutions can be accessed from a mobile device or from a remote location. Thus, the COVID-19-related surge in remote work trends among businesses acted as one of the major opportunities for market growth in the cloud services industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud services market based on industry vertical,…