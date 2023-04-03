Cloud Services Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 Trillion by 2031: Allied Market … – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


Portland, OR , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud services market generated $551.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/393

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022 to 2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $551.8 Billion
Market Size in 2031 $2.5 Trillion
CAGR 16.6%
No. of Pages in Report 477
Segments Covered Industry Vertical, Component, Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region
Drivers   The use of cloud platform services is becoming more widespread
Surge in adoption of cloud among SMEs

 
The growth of cloud services adoption in developing countries.
Opportunities The accessibility of shared computing services
The surge in demand for global ICT skills

 
Restraints

 

 Increase in the price of deploying clouds
Data security

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 Pandemic had a positive impact on the global cloud services market because of the growing need for the cloud to support various essential e-commerce applications and the remote work culture for efficient business operations.
  • Furthermore, cloud solutions can be accessed from a mobile device or from a remote location. Thus, the COVID-19-related surge in remote work trends among businesses acted as one of the major opportunities for market growth in the cloud services industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud services market based on industry vertical,…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR