Clover Launches COVID-19 Booster Vaccine in the People’s Republic of China – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced that the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine, a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine, in the People’s Republic of China has begun with the first doses delivered and administered in Changxing, Zhejiang as part of China’s national second booster dose (fourth vaccination dose) campaign targeting older adults, immunocompromised individuals and individuals with comorbidities (LINK).

“We are very proud to be delivering on our commitment to help protect the elderly and other vulnerable populations with our premium COVID-19 booster vaccine, and commencing the launch in Zhejiang province where our vaccine is manufactured,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to making today’s launch possible, including our employees, clinical trial investigators and participants, health authorities in China and around the world, and our CEPI partners who provided instrumental technical and funding support.”

Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use in China in December 2022. Subsequently, the China National Health Commission formally announced its national immunization plan for a second booster dose campaign and recommended prioritizing specified vaccines that demonstrate broad neutralization against Omicron, including Clover’s, for use.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with Clover reach this…