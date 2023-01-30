Club Wyndham Donates Land in Pagosa Springs to Habitat for Humanity – Press Release

Club Wyndham Pagosa gives five lots of land to be developed into housing by Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County

Club Wyndham, the nation’s largest vacation club and flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio as part of Travel + Leisure Co. TNL, announced the donation of five lots of land in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County (Habitat Archuleta). This is the company’s first land donation to Habitat for Humanity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005478/en/

Club Wyndham Pagosa donates five lots of land to be developed into single-family housing by Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County (Photo: Business Wire)

The five individual lots of land donated by Club Wyndham Pagosa are in residential areas of the county and will be developed into affordable single-family housing for residents in the Pagosa Springs area. A dedication will soon take place where the families will be given the keys to their new homes. In addition to donating the land, several employees from Club Wyndham have, to date, donated more than one hundred hours of volunteer time with Habitat Archuleta, helping to construct and build single-family homes for workforce families in Archuleta County.

“As a leader in the global leisure travel industry, Travel + Leisure Co. proactively contributes to advancing environmental, social and economic issues at our destinations,” said Eugene Silvestri, General Manager of Club Wyndham Pagosa. “The Club Wyndham Pagosa team volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in 2022 and witnessed the incredible impact it has had in our community. We wanted to give back to the community and thought of no better way than with this land to be developed for those in need.”

Club Wyndham Pagosa is a 1,800-acre resort and a short drive from many landmark attractions, such as the Wolf Creek Ski Area, state and national parks, as well as…