Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces HoneyDrip.com Growth Results For March 202… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. CMGR (“CMGR”), a social media firm and digital agency, today announced that HoneyDrip.com has seen month over month growth, continuing into March 2023. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and wholly owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive content.

HoneyDrip.com has experienced rapid growth in four main categories during the month of March 2023 alone:

Active performers on the site (by Invite Only) increased by 4% Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold increased by 7% Active users increased by 4% Applications from creators wishing to join the site increased by 3%

“I’m very happy that the month to month growth has yet to stop since the site was launched” said a representative of the company. “We recently released some very exciting features, such as live video chat, which will really help us stand out against the competition. Enhancements, paired with quality creators and content are really driving traffic to the site.”

Creators can apply to join at HoneyDrip.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

