CMCT Executing on Strategy to Grow Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of Thr… – Press Release

CMCT CMCT announced today that it is expanding its multifamily portfolio with the planned addition of 696 apartment units across three assets. The acquisitions advance CMCT’s strategy to focus the portfolio on highly amenitized premier multifamily and creative office assets in dynamic, high barrier to entry markets.

CMCT intends to acquire an interest in the 75-unit Parkview Apartments located at 1902 Park Avenue in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-February. Parkview Apartments is located adjacent to 1910 W. Sunset Blvd., an eight-story creative office property that was acquired by CMCT in February 2022.

In Oakland, CMCT is under contract to acquire Eleven Fifty Clay, at 1150 Clay Street, a 16-story apartment building offering 288 market-rate residences. The acquisition is anticipated to close in late March. On January 31, 2023, CMCT closed on the acquisition of Channel House, a 333-unit, eight-story apartment building at 40 Harrison Street.

CMCT believes it has an attractive pipeline of multifamily development opportunities, representing over 1,500 units. CMCT intends to leverage its sourcing, distribution and development capabilities to grow its multifamily portfolio by making property level equity investments alongside co-investors. CMCT believes this asset-light approach, whereby CMCT may earn fee income and potentially a percentage of profits, is a compelling model for CMCT that will contribute to strong returns on invested capital.

ABOUT CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT applies the expertise of CIM to the acquisition, development,…