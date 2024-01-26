CMO blames legislation over issues with hemp merchandise : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Beauty, cosmetic and other products that contain hemp were removed from local store shelves because of local legislation that bans the consumption, use or possession of any cannabinoid product and not due to any directive from the Public Health Department, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. Even though there is barely a trace of THC in products like hemp soap or hemp seed milk, Cayman’s draconian ganja laws are keeping it out of reach of residents.

In what many saw as an absurd move, products made from or containing hemp and other cannabinoid products with tiny traces of THC, the element that fuels the high in marijuana, have begun disappearing from store shelves. The CMO has taken the heat for this because he issued guidelines to healthcare professionals about the sale of hemp.

While the Misuse of Drugs Law was changed to pave the way for the use of medical marijuana with a prescription, nothing else was changed in the legislation, despite…