CMO to put foundations to enhance public well being

CMO Dr Nick Gent is introduced to Cabinet

(CNS): The new chief medical officer for the Cayman Islands, Dr Nick Gent, has been in office for two weeks, and according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, he will be focusing on public health. Dr Gent has made several media appearances to promote the COVID-19 and flu vaccines and booster shots since arriving and to outline the lessons that have been learned from the coronavirus pandemic. As Cayman transitions to living safely and responsibly with COVID-19, Gent wants to make sure those lessons are not forgotten.

He said his main duty as CMO was to help the ministry and Cabinet “develop good, evidence-based public health policy that will withstand the next ten to twenty years”, laying a foundation that will last beyond his three-year tenure.

The release noted that strengthening public health nationally is a priority for the ministry and this would be achieved by strengthening local epidemiology…