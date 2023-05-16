CMS grants Fresenius Kabi permanent, product-specific Q-Code for Stimufend® (peg… – Press Release

Effective for Medicare claims as of April 1, 2023

Fresenius Kabi announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a permanent product-specific Q-code for Stimufend® (pegfilgrastim-fpgk). Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the Q-code assigned to Stimufend is effective for patients administered Stimufend on and after April 1, 2023. The KABICARE™ patient services hub is available to facilitate successful access and reimbursement.

“Now physicians will be able to use a new permanent, product-specific Q-code for Stimufend,” said Ali Ahmed, senior vice president, Biosimilars, at Fresenius Kabi USA. “This marks a critical milestone in the launch of Stimufend and represents our commitment to making advanced, life-changing biologic medicines more accessible to more patients.”

The new code for Stimufend is Q 5127. To learn more about Stimufend, visit https://www.stimufendhcp.com/.

Stimufend is a leukocyte growth factor indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. Limitations of Use: Stimufend is not indicated for the mobilization of peripheral blood progenitor cells for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

About Q-Codes

Q-codes are permanent reimbursement codes granted to biosimilars and used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and other government payers for Medicare Part B drugs like Stimufend that are administered by a physician. Claims submission and documentation are simplified with a permanent Q-code, facilitating and streamlining the billing and reimbursement process.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindication