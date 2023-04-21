CNCF Presents Top End User Award to Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation – Press Release

The subsidiary designing technology for the automotive giant now runs nearly 1,000 Kubernetes clusters in production

AMSTERDAM, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its achievements in cloud native development and notable contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary that develops technological innovations, digital products, and advanced software solutions exclusively for Mercedes-Benz AG. Today, the company’s stack for Mercedes-Benz AG runs largely on free and open source software (FOSS), including a wide range of CNCF projects, such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, Helm, Open Policy Agent, containerd, and more.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CNCF for our efforts, joining the likes of innovators like Apple, Didi, Intuit, Spotify, and Zalando,” said Joerg Schueler, CIO at Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation. “We’ve worked hard over the past eight years to provide an ecosystem that empowers our application teams. Today each team can get its own Kubernetes cluster, driven by APIs and self-service open source tools, making managing Kubernetes a community effort.

In addition, with our OpenSource Manifesto , we have anchored FOSS in our corporate culture at Mercedes-Benz.”