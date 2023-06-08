CNES, E-Space Complete Next-Generation Low Earth Orbit Constellation Study – Press Release

Study Validates the E-Space Innovation and Business Roadmap to Create New Opportunities within the Global Space Sector

TOULOUSE, France, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Space, the company bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced it has completed a five-month feasibility study, commissioned by the French Space Agency, Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES).

The study aimed at assessing and validating the technical capabilities of the E-Space satellite system (space platform, communication payload, guidance, navigation & control (GNC) and user terminal) as well as the long-term viability of the Company’s underlying business model. The study further identified technical opportunities to expand engagements for future collaborations between CNES, E-Space and the French space ecosystem.

William Ricard, E-Space director of Commercial Strategy and Product Development commented, “Completing this study with CNES, one of world’s leading space agencies, provided important validation of our technology and market approach. We are now taking important next steps to operationalize our global LEO constellation, which involves investing in key regions, including France. By expanding our regional presence and bringing on additional local talent, we can set the standard in the global design, development, manufacture and commercialization of sustainable LEO systems.”

