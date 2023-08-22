CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support the Alzheimer’s Association with mo… – Press Release

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In its 21st year of supporting the Alzheimer’s Association, CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO and Bankers Life announced today a contribution of more than $407,000 for Alzheimer’s care, education and research programs.

“We have witnessed firsthand the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on our families, our friends and our customers,” said Scott Goldberg, president of the Consumer Division at CNO Financial Group and a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. “We are proud to see continued success with this important fundraising event and thank our associates and agents for their participation. As we move into an era of treatment, we are more hopeful than ever that we can help make a positive impact to enhance the lives of people and contribute to the end of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

The 2023 CNO and Bankers Life contribution includes a $200,000 corporate donation and $187,800 in public donations raised during the 21st annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign. The company’s corporate Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams have also already raised $19,400 in support of six fall events.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is deeply appreciative of CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life for its ongoing commitment to our mission,” said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer, Alzheimer’s Association. “This has been a remarkable year for Alzheimer’s advancements, including new treatments to slow progression of the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association thanks the companies, its associates and community members for making these advancements possible. The funds raised during the annual Forget Me Not Days campaign continue to propel our critical care, support and research programs.”

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise nearly $7.5 million for the Alzheimer’s Association through its Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated…