Coated Abrasives Market Revenue to Cross USD billion by 2031, Recording Over a 6… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for coated abrasives was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 13.2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to register a steady 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 23.2 billion.



In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the manufacturing, metalworking, automotive, and woodworking sectors would expand, driving the coated abrasives market. Abrasive sheets are becoming more popular in a range of applications, like surface preparation in construction projects, furniture manufacture, vehicle repair, and metal fabrication due to their versatility, simplicity, and ability to provide high surface quality.

Global Coated Abrasives Market: Key Players

Small and medium-sized makers of coated abrasives may be found all over the world, and they compete with huge corporations as well as one another. To increase their product offerings, the majority of enterprises are making large investments in research and development efforts.

The key players in the market are:

3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Baige Abrasives Co., Ltd., Carborundum Universal Limited, Deerfos Co., Ltd., Egyptian Abrasives Co., Ekamant, Fine Abrasives Ind Co., Ltd., Grinding Techniques (Pty) Ltd., Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, InterAbrasives, Karbosan, Klingspor Abrasives, KOVAX Corporation, LBA, Mirka Ltd., Nagatsuka Abrasive Mfg. Co., Ltd., Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a., Nastroflex, Nihon Kenshi Co., Ltd., Noritake Coated Abrasive Co., Ltd., SIA Abrasives Industries AG, Starcke GmbH & Co. KG, and United Abrasives are key players in the coated abrasives market.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for coated abrasives are: