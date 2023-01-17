Cocaine traffickers dodge lengthy jail phrases

Interdiction on 21 Nov 2021 (Picture taken by RCIPS AOU)

(CNS): A combination of mitigating factors, admissions of guilt and help given to the police saw two local men convicted of trying to smuggle over 4.65 kilos of cocaine into the Cayman Islands dodge what could have been almost two decades behind bars for their part in the conspiracy. At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jermaine Jevornie Myles was facing a potential 18 years in jail, which was reduced to seven years as a result of various circumstances.

Andre Carroll Woodman, who was looking at a possible 20-year term, was given just four and a half years because of assistance he gave to the authorities. At the request of his defence attorney, the sentencing of Alexander Adrian Ebanks the third man in the cocaine gang, was delayed for two weeks.

The men were apprehended in November 2021 after the canoe, with Myles and Ebanks on board, was spotted by the police helicopter and picked up by the Cayman Islands…