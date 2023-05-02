COCO REPUBLIC’s new “CREATIVE/PERSPECTIVES” art concept to debut at HD Buttercup… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coco Republic, the high-end interior design brand, is excited to announce the launch of their new art concept, “Creative / Perspective”. The concept is designed to give exposure to local LA artists by showcasing their art pieces in the flagship store of Coco Republic located in the heart of Culver City. The premiere is set to take place on May 4th, 2023.

“We are thrilled to offer this platform within HD Buttercup Design Center to local artists. This is also an exciting opportunity for our customers to engage with art in an inspiring environment surrounded by Coco Republic’s new spring collection,” says Skye Westcott, President of Coco Republic North America.

The “CREATIVE/PERSPECTIVES” exhibition series is kicking off with its first showcase featuring the works of Monica Perez. As a long-term concept, this series will include upcoming exhibitions of diverse artists, with each artist’s work being featured on a monthly basis.

Monica Perez, the first artist to be featured in this art series is a renowned immigrant artist from Uruguay, currently residing in Los Angeles. Her art explores the impact of lineage, identity, and land on individuals, families, and cultures. With her collection of 15 paintings spanning multiple years, the vernissage will showcase various recurring themes around loss and life, highlighting the journey of the artist. “I create these pieces to work through personal struggles, and it’s liberating to pour myself out, transferring what was inside onto the canvas. Looking now at the pieces on display, it’s like reading through specific pages in my journal, and I hope that those who view my work will also relate to the emotional moments that inspired them,” said Perez.

This collaboration between Coco Republic and Monica Perez serves to bridge the gap between art and design, making it accessible and open to the public.