COGNANO, Inc.: Statistical Discovery of Triple-negative Breast Cancer-specific A… – Press Release

New biomarkers found for diagnosis and treatment of triple-negative breast cancer

COGNANO, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan) and associates announced the discovery of a panel of antibodies specific for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Breast cancer was the second leading cause of death for American women in 2022. To date, the three markers (Her2, ER and PgR) have been used for diagnosis that has increased life expectancy for many patients. However, patients with low expressions of these markers are diagnosed with TNBC and have the worst prognosis. The authors obtained a panel of antibodies indicating TNBC cancer cells through a computational approach using the genetic database from immunized alpacas. The results also signify the discovery of multiple new target molecules suitable for TNBC treatment. The authors mention COGNANO’s algorithm can discover therapeutic targets to solve any malignancies defined as unmet medical needs.

Fig. 1. TNBC89 biomarker (red) stained ductal invasive carcinoma with low expression of estrogen receptor (green). (Photo: Business Wire)

The research was published on the bioRxiv preprint server on February 23, 2023.



Title: Statistical mining of triple-negative breast cancer-specific nanobodies among huge libraries from immunized alpacas.



Authors: Ryota Maeda, Hiroyuki Yamazaki, Ryoga Kobayashi, Seishiro Yamamoto, Kazuki Kasai, Akihiro Imura* (*Correspondence author)



DOI: 10.1101/2023.02.23.529685



URL: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.02.23.529685v1