Cohen Veterans Network Welcomes First Lady Jill Biden at the Cohen Clinic at VVS… – Press Release

CVN “Joining Forces” with White House in Support of Military Families as the Network Fills the Gaps in Mental Health Services

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, welcomed First Lady Jill Biden at its Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD (Veterans Village of San Diego), Oceanside in Oceanside, CA as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. The initiative, which centers around bringing awareness to the experiences of military-connected families, highlighting the resources available to them, and driving policy improvements, includes a focus area of health and well-being. Since its inception in 2016, CVN has provided accessible, high-quality mental health services to 50,000 clients across its growing network of clinics.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. Biden as she remains resolute in her mission to support our nation’s military families,” says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. “We are grateful that she is bringing awareness to the experiences of military families to generate additional public support and that she is working to connect military families with the resources they greatly need and deserve.”

There are currently over 2 million uniformed U.S. service members and 2.6 million family members across the globe. Due to the distinctive circumstances associated with military life such as deployments and reintegration, long separations, and frequent moves, many military family members experience unique mental health concerns. In fact, while military families have proven to be incredibly resilient overall, it has been found that children from military families have a higher risk of social, emotional, and behavioral challenges including…