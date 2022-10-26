Coke merchandise would possibly look just a little totally different subsequent yr



New York

CNN Business

—



Over the past year, Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences. Now, it’s setting its sights on adding more varieties of cans, bottles and value packs to offer cash-strapped consumers more options — even if that ultimately means paying more for less.

“Package innovation takes a bigger role,” when shoppers are worried about spending, CEO James Quincey said Tuesday during an analyst call discussing third-quarter results. “We will be approaching ’23 with a broad innovation agenda, but with some slight weighting to packaging.”

For companies like Coke, offering more types of containers — particularly smaller ones — is a way to hold on to or draw in customers worried about spending, even as prices continue to increase.

“It’s about extending the price ladder,” Quincey said, …