Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America to grow by 11.98% CAGR from 2021 to… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The cold chain logistics market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 64.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including – AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Request a sample report

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America Insights –