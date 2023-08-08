Cold Chain Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15.50%, worth USD 79.7 Billio… – Press Release

New York (US), Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cold Chain Packaging Market Overview

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the “ Cold Chain Packaging Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2030“, the Cold Chain Packaging market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 15.50%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 79.7 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 21.8 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

The global Cold Chain Packaging industry has advanced enormously. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rising demand for packaging solutions from the global food processing industry.



Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Cold Chain Packaging includes players such as:

Cold Chain Technologies

Softbox Systems

Peli BioThermal

Cryopa

Orora Group

Tempack

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

CREOPACK

Intelsius

Sofrigam

Sealed Air Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 79.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.50% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rising demand for packaging solutions from the global food processing industry, changing lifestyle of people, and growing population

