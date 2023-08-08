Cold Chain Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15.50%, worth USD 79.7 Billio… – Press Release

New York (US), Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cold Chain Packaging Market Overview
The research documents by MRFR indicate that the “Cold Chain Packaging Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2030“, the Cold Chain Packaging market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 15.50%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 79.7 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 21.8 Billion in 2022.
Market Scope
The global Cold Chain Packaging industry has advanced enormously. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rising demand for packaging solutions from the global food processing industry.
Competitive Analysis
The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Cold Chain Packaging includes players such as:
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Softbox Systems
- Peli BioThermal
- Cryopa
- Orora Group
- Tempack
- Sonoco ThermoSafe
- Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
- CREOPACK
- Intelsius
- Sofrigam
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Among others.
Report Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size 2032
|USD 79.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
|15.50% (2023-2032)
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Historical Data
|2018- 2022
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, Application, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)
|Key Market Drivers
|The rising demand for packaging solutions from the global food processing industry, changing lifestyle of people, and growing population
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Cold Chain Packaging: