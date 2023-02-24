Cold Insulation Global Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030: Widespread Deployme… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cold Insulation: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global market for Cold Insulation estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phenolic Foams segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $719.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Cold Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$719.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) –

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

BASF SE

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Daehyup Tech Co., Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation

G+H Group

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

URSA Insulation, S.A

What`s New for 2023?