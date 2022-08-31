Colin de Grandhomme: New Zealand all-rounder retires from internationals

Colin de Grandhomme was part of the New Zealand side that beat India in Southampton to win the inaugural Test Championship in June 2021

New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme has quit international cricket after being announced as a surprise pick in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League.

The 36-year-old’s international future was put in doubt after he was made a ‘gold’ selection for the Adelaide Strikers in Sunday’s BBL draft.

The BBL will begin in December, while the all-rounder’s contract with New Zealand Cricket ran until July 2023.

The Zimbabwe-born player made his debut in 2012 and played in 29 Tests.

His decision follows New Zealand bowler Trent Boult’s release from his central contract to allow him to focus on playing in the lucrative Twenty20 leagues around the world.

De Grandhomme, who also played in 45 One-Day Internationals and 41 T20s for his adopted country, said injuries and increasing competition in the national side led to his decision.

“I accept I’m not getting any younger and…