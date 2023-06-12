Colin Graves: ECB criticises ex-Yorkshire chairman’s racism ‘banter’ declare

Six ex-Yorkshire players were found to have used racist language, stemming from claims made by Azeem Rafiq (above)

The England and Wales Cricket board has criticised former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves for suggesting incidents of racism at the county were “banter”.

In February Yorkshire accepted four amended charges related to allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Graves said no racism allegations were raised to him when he was chairman between 2012 and 2015.

The ECB said it was “disappointed” with his comments.

“We must never again hear the accounts like Azeem Rafiq’s, where racist slurs are used as part of normalised language,” an ECB statement read.

“These events, along with many issues experienced by Azeem and others during their time at Yorkshire, have been upheld more than once, including during proceedings overseen by the Cricket Discipline Committee (CDC).

“We vehemently disagree that this is ‘just banter’ and believe any debate in regard should…