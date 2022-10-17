Colin Ingram: Glamorgan re-sign South Africa batter on new two-year deal

Colin Ingram of Glamorgan acknowledges his 150 against Sussex

South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024.

Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser.

Only two can play in any match, but Labuschagne is only likely to be available in April and May because of the Ashes series.

Ingram enjoyed a renaissance in Championship cricket in 2022.

After playing just one first-class match in the previous four seasons, he hit three centuries in five games, , topping the county’s batting averages with 596 runs at 66.

Left-hander Ingram made his highest county score of 178 against Sussex and shared in a county record third-wicket stand of 328 with Eddie Byrom.

He also set a new county record limited-overs score of 177 not out at Worcester and topped the averages in the 50-overs competition before departing in late August for the Caribbean Premier…