Colin Munro: Notts signal New Zealand batter for T20 Blast to switch Dan Christian

Colin Munro hit 278 runs in eight matches for the Brisbane Heat in this season’s Big Bash in Australia

Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro to replace Dan Christian in this summer’s T20 Blast.

Australian Christian, 39, announced his intention to retire when this year’s Big Bash competition ends in February.

Ex-Worcestershire and Hampshire player Munro, 35, is one of T20 cricket’s leading run-scorers in its 20-year history.

“Dan brought to us experience, quality and a dynamic style of play,” said Notts coach Peter Moores.

“I see Colin in the same bracket. He’s got his game sorted. He’s played T20 cricket all around the world.

“He will complement Alex Hales at the top of the order. We’re conscious that Ben Duckett has done really well for England and there’s more than a fair chance that we’ll miss him for parts of the summer. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to bring Colin in, to make sure we have that wealth of experience.”

South Africa-born Munro has twice won…