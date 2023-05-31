Collective Health Expands Investment in Data and Analytics Capabilities to Enabl… – Press Release

The health benefits platform recruits HungChing Chan as its first Chief Data and Analytics Officer to further enhance the company’s data and analytics capabilities

Collective Health also announces formation of new Client Insights Team to provide greater clarity on the performance of its customers’ healthcare investments

Collective Health, the leading employee health benefits platform with integrated member advocacy and clinical navigation, today announced the addition of HungChing Chan to its senior leadership team as its first Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO). Chan will lead Collective Health’s data and analytics strategy, which will uplevel the company’s ability to leverage data science and its data platform to deliver better recommendations to members and value insights to employers.

Chan brings over 25 years of experience leading data and analytics teams in health insurance and health management companies, including Optum, Medica, Blue Shield of California, and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa. In this newly created role, Chan will oversee Collective Health’s data science, analytics, reporting, actuarial, data operations, and business intelligence functions. As CDAO, she will drive further structure, accountability, accuracy, predictability, and consistency to Collective Health’s recurring and ad hoc reporting, as well as internal business insights to enable the company to continually improve its products, services, and operations.

“There is no more exciting time to join Collective Health, especially as the company continues to invest more in its data and reporting capabilities and deliver on its promise of excellence to customers,” said HungChing Chan, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Collective Health. “I’m thrilled to join the team and play an active role in the definition and prioritization of our data and reporting roadmap, while ensuring we’re delivering meaningful intelligence to our customers.”

Collective Health also…