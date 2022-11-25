College strikes: Why employees throughout the UK are putting

Staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking part in a series of strikes.
The action is being taken over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.
When are university staff striking?
They will be walking out on three days: 24, 25 and 30 November.
Staff in Northern Ireland also began industrial action short of a strike on 18 November, and in England, Wales and Scotland on 23 November.
This will include not covering for absent colleagues, refusing to make up for work lost to strike action and working to rule.
A series of strikes were also held earlier this year and last year.
Will lectures be cancelled?
It is unclear how badly tutorials and lectures will be affected, as union members don’t have to say whether they will be striking.
The University and College Union (UCU) says the impact will vary between institutions, but they do expect some cancellations.
It says about 2.5 million students may be affected by…