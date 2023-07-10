Collier Gwin agrees to pretrial diversion and community service in viral homeles… – Press Release

Jackson Square business owner: City must do better

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A San Francisco judge today approved a pretrial diversion agreement for Collier Gwin, the Jackson Square business owner who attempted to move an unhoused woman with a garden hose as he was cleaning outside his storefront.

Gwin, an art gallery owner and 42-year resident of San Francisco, was charged with misdemeanor battery after a video of the incident went viral.

In the deal reached with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Gwin will volunteer 35 hours at Third Baptist Church with civil rights champion Rev. Amos C. Brown. Upon completion, the charge against Mr. Gwin will be diverted out of the criminal justice system, dismissed and he will have no criminal record.

“It was an act of frustration that came after weeks of attempts to get police and social services agencies to help the mentally ill woman,” said Douglas L Rappaport, attorney for Mr. Gwin. “Collier has paid a high price, with physical damage to his property and immense reputational damage from the video of the event. Sadly, there is no video – but there are many records – of his and his neighbors’ numerous attempts to assist the woman prior to this incident.”

Initial discovery of the case (SFPD Incident #230-021-985) showed: