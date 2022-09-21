Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro slams ‘dependancy to irrational energy’ in fiery first UNGA speech



United Nations Headquarters

CNN

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, recently elected Colombian president Gustavo Petro delivered a fiery speech that recalled some of his campaign themes, slamming the war on drugs as a failure and accusing the global north of turning a blind eye to the destruction of the Amazon.

Abandoning the careful wording that characterizes so much diplomacy at the UN, Petro contrasted the dangers of drug addiction to what he described as humanity’s even more damaging “addiction to irrational power, profit and money.”

“What is more poisonous for humanity, cocaine, coal or oil?” he asked.

“The opinion of power has ordered that cocaine is poison and must be persecuted, while it only causes minimal deaths from overdoses … but instead, coal and oil must be protected, even when it can extinguish all…