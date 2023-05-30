Columbus Vegetable Oils Continues Giving Back to Community with $50,000 Donation… – Press Release

Manufacturer of Butcher Boy cooking oils presented a check at the Food Depository’s Fill a Bag, Fill a Bus event

Columbus Vegetable Oils (CVO), a family-run business that produces the popular Butcher Boy cooking oils, was thrilled to present a $50,000 check to the Greater Chicago Food Depository during its recent Fill a Bag, Fill a Bus event. The generous donation continues CVO’s mission to give back to the city of Chicago and its charitable organizations.

Andrea Caffrey of Columbus Vegetable Oils presenting their generous donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sponsored by CW26, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago Transit Authority, Jewel-Osco and Columbus Vegetable Oils, Fill a Bag, Fill a Bus took place at Jewel-Osco stores in Oak Lawn and River Forest from May 17-18. In addition to the check presentation, CVO contributed Butcher Boy swag for the bags of food items that were loaded onto CTA buses and delivered to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Launched in the basement of its West Side Chicago family grocery store more than 85 years ago, Columbus Vegetable Oils has always been a very philanthropic company.

“Chicagoans have played a big part in our growth by buying our products at retail establishments throughout the city, so we find it absolutely necessary to keep giving back,” said CVO President Paulette Gagliardo. “As a local, private Chicago company, our sizable cash donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository sends a message to other local businesses that it is so important to help those in need in one’s community.”

Since one in five Chicago households experience food insecurity (the set of circumstances that prevent access to food), CVO felt a responsibility to not only participate in Fill a Bag, Fill a Bus, but also contribute to the food depository. And because every $1…