Combined Arms Chosen as State Provider of Texas Veterans Network – Press Release

Expanding Support Statewide for the Texas Veteran Community

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Combined Arms, a leading veteran nonprofit and provider of a highly advanced and user-friendly technology platform for veterans and military-connected individuals, has been awarded $2 Million by The Texas Workforce Commission to serve as the state provider of the Texas Veterans Network (TVN). Combined Arms will expand TVN’s powerful offerings to veterans of all 254 Texas counties and this establishes a significant presence for Combined Arms in and around Military City, USA. Since its launch in April 2020, TVN has successfully connected over 40,000 individuals to valuable resources, with an impressive average partner response time of just 27 hours.

“Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans who have served their country, and the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to helping them seamlessly transition with interconnected services,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Over the past two years, Combined Arms has made an impact through the Texas Veterans Network, by connecting more than 40,000 veterans and their families with the necessary services in various communities across Texas, and we look forward to seeing even more veterans served through our continued partnership.”

“The Texas Veterans Network serves as a stellar example of statewide collaboration, and Combined Arms is proud to be at the forefront of this critical effort,” said Mike Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer at Combined Arms. “Our ultimate measure of success lies in the satisfaction and welfare of the veterans and military families we support, with data serving as the backbone of our decision-making process. Through our collaborative partnerships, we strive to drive meaningful change that positively impacts the overall wellbeing of the military-connected community.”