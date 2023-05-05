Comcast Corporation and Sky Limited Announce Pricing Terms of Offers to Purchase… – Press Release

Comcast Corporation (“Comcast“) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.700% Notes due 2024 (the “3.700% Notes“) and any and all of its outstanding 3.375% Notes due 2025 (the “3.375% Notes“) and Sky Limited, a subsidiary of Comcast (“Sky” and, together with Comcast, the “Issuers“) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “3.750% Notes” and, together with the 3.375% Notes and the 3.700% Notes, the “Fixed Rate Notes“).

As previously announced, Comcast is also offering $1,006 per $1,000 principal amount of its outstanding Floating Rate Notes due 2024 (the “Floating Rate Notes” and, together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the “Notes“) validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to Comcast’s cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding Floating Rate Notes.

The consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable offers is set forth in the table below:

Title of Security

 

CUSIP

 

Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding

 

Maturity Date

 

Treasury

Reference Security

 

Bloomberg

Reference

Page

 

Reference Treasury Yield

 

Fixed

Spread

 

Consideration(1)

3.700% Notes due 2024 issued by Comcast Corporation …………………

  

20030NCR0

  

$2,500,000,000

  

April 15,

2024

  

0.375% due April 15, 2024

  

FIT3

  

4.790%

  

+0 bps

  

$990.17

Floating Rate Notes due 2024 issued by Comcast Corporation …………………

  

20030NCX7

  

$500,000,000

  

April 15,

2024

  

N/A

  

N/A

  

N/A

  

N/A

  

$1,006.00

3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 issued by Sky…



