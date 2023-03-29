ComEd Reminds Customers of Options to Help Pay and Lower Cost of Electric Bills … – Press Release

ComEd solutions can help customers save money, energy, and the environment

As many communities continue to experience financial difficulty due to economic challenges, ComEd reminds customers to contact the energy company for support in paying electric bills now and lowering future bills.

“One of our missions at ComEd is to make our customers aware of the multiple ways they can save money on their electric bills,” said Melissa Washington, ComEd’s chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. “Recognizing that these are trying times, ComEd encourages customers to explore all the assistance options to help keep up with past-due electric bills and take advantage of offerings that can help reduce energy consumption – and electric bills – for the life of their homes. We’re here to help our customers every step of the way.”

ComEd works with community action agencies across northern Illinois to help connect customers with bill-assistance options that will get them back on track with their utility bill payments.

“The Community and Economic Development Association (CEDA) is committed to working with Cook County communities to provide utility bill assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). CEDA has over 75 Partner Intake Sites located around Cook County,” said Latoya Butler, CEDA’s energy service director.

Bill Assistance Programs:

There are a variety of financial assistance and payment options available to help customers manage their energy bills, including: