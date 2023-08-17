COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS – Press Release

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Comet Lithium Corporation CLIC (“Comet Lithium” or the “Company”), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“) that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021, which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023. As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the “Consolidation“), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 27, 2024, for a total term of three (3) years. An aggregate of 310,000 of the Warrants were exercised. None of the Warrants are held by any director or officer of the Company.

The extension of the term of the Warrants are subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec. Comet Lithium’s flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources’ Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release,…