Command Alkon Aligns Team with Focus on Team Collaboration, Customer Partnership… – Press Release

Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people, shared its commitment to support the heavy building materials community with a refocus of its strategy in the ready mix, aggregate, and asphalt markets through solutions that help drive customers' business.



“I believe that great success comes from laser focus; we are getting back to the basics, and one of the ways to do that is to clarify our focus as a company,” says Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “This can be remembered as our ‘1-2-3-4 approach.’ We are one united, global company with two listening ears that serves three core markets (ready mix, aggregates, and asphalt) by delivering value through four product suites.”

Over the last year, the company has worked to make active listening – two listening ears – a tenet of its culture to strengthen relationships internally and externally. This correlates directly with customer feedback and reviews.

“I believe listening isn’t just about hearing words; listening is seeking to be changed by the other person,” said Martin. “The best way to serve our customers is by continually listening to them to discover the most pressing priorities in their business. In this spirit, I regularly visit customers seeking to understand what we’re doing well and what we need to improve. There are several key themes which our strategy addresses. The customers that we serve want us to be easy to do business with, deliver consistent services, be a true partner, and deliver on our product roadmaps.”

The company’s redefined culture and strategies are aligned to drive improvements in these areas.

Building a Relentless, Customer-Driven Team

Command Alkon’s mission is to bring people and technology together to advance the heavy building materials industry. To accomplish this mission, we are partnering people with years of expertise in the heavy building…