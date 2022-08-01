Commerce unions: What are they and who’s allowed to strike?

Unions representing railway workers, barristers and Royal Mail staff have announced strikes in recent weeks.
What is a trade union?
Trade unions are organisations which help workers negotiate with employers.
They often help employees ask for more pay, or better working conditions. Unions also represent members who have problems at work, or who are facing a disciplinary procedure.
If negotiations with employers don’t work, a trade union’s members might decide to take action such as a strike.
Who is in trade unions?
Unions exist across many industries, including firefighting, teaching and transport.
After peaking at 13.2 million in 1979, union membership has fallen significantly – although the rate of decline has slowed.
In 2021, 50% of public sector workers – including people like teachers and health workers – were in a union, compared with 13% of private sector employees.
The likelihood of being in a union increases…