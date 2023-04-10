Commercial building automation systems market size to grow by USD 18.97 billion … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global commercial building automation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the demand for comfort and foolproof security systems. The number of commercial spaces is increasing worldwide with rapid industrialization and increased investments in the construction sector. This has subsequently increased the demand for building automation systems among end-users. In addition, security, access control, and comfort are other key requirements in commercial spaces. It is imperative to keep track of the people entering these buildings to prevent trespassing. This has created a demand for advanced HVAC systems and security cameras. These requirements are expected to increase the adoption of building automation systems in the commercial sector during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market – Vendor Analysis

The global commercial building automation systems market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. Major players are expected to retain their market shares by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their solutions. Many vendors are progressing toward providing customized automation and control systems to meet the evolving needs of energy efficiency for various government, commercial, and residential facilities. However, small and unorganized market players are unable to maintain a profit margin, owing to the dominance of established global players. Major players are expected to continue to lead the global commercial building automation systems market through a wide range of customized software packages. The market, being at the growing stage, is likely to experience market consolidation among players during the…